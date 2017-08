67-year-old woman struck by crossfire in Brighton Park shooting

A 67-year-old woman was shot by crossfire Monday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 5:09 p.m., she was driving a vehicle in the 4000 block of South Western and struck by crossfire when unknown people in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at unknown people in a light-colored vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The woman was not the intended target in the shooting.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was unknown.