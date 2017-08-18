68-year-old man charged with flashing customer at Naperville business

A 68-year-old man was charged Friday morning with flashing a customer at a business in west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded to a call of a person who exposed himself to a customer at a business in the 500 block of Fort Hill Drive, according to Naperville police. When they arrived, officers approached a man who matched the flasher’s description.

Further investigation confirmed David Lindeman was the suspected flasher, police said. Lindeman, who lives in Naperville, was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor count of public indecency.