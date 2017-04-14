68-year-old man dies in Naperville crash

A 68-year-old man crashed into a tree and died Wednesday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Paul W. Sternberg, of Naperville, was driving a vehicle near the intersection of Route 59 and 143rd Street when he crashed into a tree, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Sternberg was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. at Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found Sternberg suffered multiple injuries from the crash, the coroner’s office said. It did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending toxicological and police reports.