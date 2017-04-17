68-year-old woman missing from Oakland

Diane Lewis, 67, was reported missing from the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who went missing from the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

Diane Lewis was last seen last Monday near the 4000 block of South Lake Park Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She is described as a 5-foot-3, 150-pound black woman with a brown ponytail and fair complexion.

Lewis may have traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan or Walker, Michigan, and may have been at or near the Steak and Shake restaurant at 3488 Alpine Ave. in Walker, Michigan, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.