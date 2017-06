68-year-old woman shot while on porch in West Lawn near Midway

A 68-year-old woman was shot while on her porch Monday evening in the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

She was on a porch about 5:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Kilpatrick when she heard shots and felt pain, according to police.

She was shot in the hip, police said. She refused medical attention, but was in good condition.

The shooting happened about a block away from Midway International Airport.