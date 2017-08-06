69-year-old man reported missing from South Shore

Russell Benford, 69, was last seen Tuesday in the 6900 block of South Cregier Avenue. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Russell Benford was last seen Tuesday in the 6900 block of South Cregier Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the Hyde Park neighborhood and University of Chicago campus.

Benford is described as a 5-foot-11, 120-pound black man with gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweater with tan pants.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.