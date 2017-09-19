69-year-old man shot by teenager on bicycle in Chicago Lawn

A 69-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 10:35 a.m., the victim and another person were working on a vehicle parked in the street in the 2700 block of West 60th Street, according to Chicago Police. A teenage boy rode up on a bicycle, pulled out a firearm and tried to rob them.

The victim refused to give up his valuables, and the boy fired a shot through the van, striking the 69-year-old in the abdomen, police said.

He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

The suspect, described as a 15- to 17-year-old black boy wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes; rode off eastbound on his bicycle, police said.