69-year-old man shot in South Chicago

A 69-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

He was standing in an alley about 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 84th Street when a male approached him and announced a robbery, Chicago Police said.

The 69-year-old grabbed for the male’s gun, which went off, and he suffered gunshot wound to his face and a graze wound to his left hand, police said. He took himself to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.