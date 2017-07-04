$7.25M winning Lotto ticket sold in Addison

An Illinois Lotto ticket worth $7.25 million was sold earlier this week in west suburban Addison.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers – 07-22 -23-24-26-49 – in Thursday night’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. It was sold at the Shell station at 539 W. Army Trail Rd. in Addison.

Winners have up to a year from the original drawing date to claim their winnings at one of the Illinois Lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $72,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.