Seven people were arrested for property damage and trespassing Friday afternoon at the Trump Tower downtown, according to Chicago Police.
Five males and two females were taken into custody during a “disturbance” shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash, police said.
Charges were pending against “for possible damage to property and trespassing,” police said.
Greenpeace sent out a media advisory at 1:27 p.m. stating “activists with Greenpeace USA are at Trump International Hotel in downtown Chicago, preparing to send a message that the Trump Administration can’t ignore.”
“They are pulling a large banner from the ground to the giant ‘TRUMP’ letters on the building,” the advisory continued.
The sign was raised about 5 stories before police made the arrests.