Greenpeace members arrested trying to scale Trump Tower with banner

Seven people were arrested for property damage and trespassing Friday afternoon at the Trump Tower downtown, according to Chicago Police.

Five males and two females were taken into custody during a “disturbance” shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash, police said.

Charges were pending against “for possible damage to property and trespassing,” police said.

Greenpeace sent out a media advisory at 1:27 p.m. stating “activists with Greenpeace USA are at Trump International Hotel in downtown Chicago, preparing to send a message that the Trump Administration can’t ignore.”

“They are pulling a large banner from the ground to the giant ‘TRUMP’ letters on the building,” the advisory continued.

The sign was raised about 5 stories before police made the arrests.