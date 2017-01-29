7 burglaries reported in Humboldt Park

Seven burglaries reported this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood have prompted Chicago Police to issue a community alert.

In each of the incidents, an unknown person or people have entered homes by force, or through unlocked doors and windows, according to the alert from police. The burglaries occurred after the offender rang the doorbell and no one answered.

The burglaries were reported:

• about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 1500 block of North Campbell;

• about 7 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 2700 block of West Evergreen;

• about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 1200 block of North Maplewood;

• about 3 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1400 block of North Campbell;

• about 10 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 1300 block of North Western;

• about 11 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 1500 block of North Talman; and

• about 8:20 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 1500 block of North Talman, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.