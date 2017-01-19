7 charged with mob action for Christmas Eve mall fight in Gurnee

Seven people are wanted on charges of mob action for a fight Dec. 24 at the Gurnee Mills Mall in Gurnee. | Posted by CISCO MRTZ on YouTube

Seven people are wanted by authorities on charges of mob action following a fight last month in north suburban Gurnee.

On Dec. 24, officers responded to Gurnee Mills Mall, 6170 W. Grand Ave., for a fight involving several people, according to a statement from Gurnee police. Video of the fight, which stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, was later posted to social media.

With the assistance of mall security and the Waukegan Police Department, those involved in the fight were identified, but not all remained at the scene.

Police said arrest warrants on felony charges were issued for:

• Juan Padilla, 23, of North Chicago, charged with one count of mob action and two counts of obstructing justice;

• Amania Dubose, 18, of North Chicago, charged with one count of mob action;

• Amanda Ortiz, 22, of North Chicago, charged two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action;

• Adonis Skyles, 27, of Waukegan, charged with one count of mob action;

• David Wales Jr., 19, of Gurnee, charged with one count of mob action;

• Sapphire Young, 18, of North Chicago, charged with one count of mob action; and

• Deaja Cherry, 18, of North Chicago, charged with one count of mob action.

Bail was set at $50,000 for Padilla, $20,000 for Dubose, $50,000 for Ortiz, $30,000 for Skyles and Wales Jr. and at $20,000 for Young and Cherry, police said.

Additionally, two juveniles will be referred to juvenile court for their involvement in the fight, police said.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of those sought by authorities was asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.