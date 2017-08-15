7 Chicago-area companies among Glassdoor’s best places to interview

Seven companies based in the Chicago area are among the 100 best places to interview based on jobseekers' reviews collected by the job site Glassdoor. | AP file photo

Seven companies based in the Chicago area are among the best places to interview in the United States based on job candidates’ reviews collected by the job site Glassdoor.

The job site’s 100 Best Places to Interview list is based on job candidates’ feedback shared on Glassdoor in the past year about such things their overall experience, the length of the interview process and the difficulty of the interview. This is the second year for Glassdoor’s Candidates’ Choice Awards.

“These employers stand out from the rest for offering a best-in-class candidate experience that is vital to turning quality candidates into amazing employees,” said Carmel Galvin, Glassdoor chief human resources officer.

“I congratulate these employers for efficient, effective and innovative interviewing and hiring practices. It’s no easy task, but employers who get this right will have the recruiting and business advantage.”

The top-rated U.S. companies were Dignity Health, Horizon Media, Cadence Design Systems, Salesforce and J. Crew.