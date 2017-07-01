7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Park Ridge

An image captured by video surveillance shows the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven on Saturday in Park Ridge | Park Ridge police

A 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Officers responded at 3:34 a.m. to the store at 814 Higgins Road for a report of an armed robbery, according to Park Ridge police.

A light colored BMW 7 Series with no rear registration pulled into the parking lot and three males got out and entered the store with their faces covered, police said. One male jumped over the counter and the other two walked around the court to take money from the register.

One of the offenders struck a clerk in the face with a black handgun during the robbery, police said. They left the store and drove away in the BMW south on Cumberland Avenue over Interstate 90.

Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (847) 318-5252.