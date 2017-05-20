7-Eleven store robbed at gunpoint on Near West Side

Police are warning residents after a 7-Eleven store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night on the Near West Side.

About 11:30 p.m., a man entered the store at 627 W. Jackson Blvd. with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The man took the clerk to the back of the store and bound his hands before running away to the Clinton Blue Line Station.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 140-pound black man between 20 and 35 years old, police said. He had a thin mustache and wore a hat, green Under Armour jacket with a hood, blue jeans and light-gray gym shoes. He entered the store wearing blue surgical gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.