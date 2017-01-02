7 wounded in city shootings Wednesday

A 15-year-old boy was among seven people wounded in separate shootings across Chicago on Wednesday.

The teen was taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston after being shot in the neck about 6:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lawrence in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. Additional details were not immediately available.

The latest shooting happened about 10 p.m. in University Village, where two gunmen walked up to a 25-year-old man in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

At 8:22 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, a silver vehicle pulled up to a 23-year-old man in the 7600 block of South Kingston, and someone inside it shot him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Just before 2 p.m., a 22-year-old man heard gunfire in the 800 block of South Cicero in Lawndale on the West Side, and realized he’d been shot in the leg, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

About 1 p.m., multiple people walked up to a 23-year-old woman and opened fire as she walked out of a West Pullman neighborhood home in the 900 block of West 116th Place on the Far South Side. A bullet grazed her head, and she declined medical treatment, police said.

An hour before that, someone walked up to a 19-year-old man in Gresham’s 1200 block of West 81st Street on the South Side and shot him in the back and hand, police said. He was in serious condition at Christ Medical Center, and police said a suspect was in custody.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened about 11:45 a.m. in Austin on the West Side, when a 26-year-old man heard shots while walking in the 5000 block of West Chicago and realized he’d been hit in the leg. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai, police said.

Six more people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, leaving one dead. At least 52 people have been shot in the city in the last seven days.