70-year-old man reported missing from East Chatham

A 70-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday has been reported missing from the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Eugene Farmer was last seen about 6 p.m. on June 27 in the 8100 block of South Ellis, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He goes by the nickname “DNA.”

Farmer has vascular dementia and heart-related medical issues, police said. He requires medication that he may not have. He also requires a walker to help him move.

He was described as a 6-foot, 230-pound black man with brown eyes and gray hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Farmer’s whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274