70-year-old man seriously injured in New Lenox crash

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban New Lenox.

The three-vehicle crash happened about 9 p.m. at Laraway and Spencer roads, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

The New Lenox man was driving a Hyundai Sonata south on Spencer when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Laraway, according to the sheriff’s office. The Sonata struck an eastbound Volvo semi-trailer.

The semi driver, a 40-year-old Richton Park man, lost control and the truck went off the road, into a ditch and rolled onto its passenger side, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with minor injuries and later released.

A Toyota Sienna heading west on Laraway was unable to stop before striking the Sonata. The driver, a 56-year-old woman, was also taken to Silver Cross and later released.

The 70-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Silver Cross with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. He remained hospitalized in serious condition Thursday morning.

He may have suffered a medical event before the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

No tickets have been issued.