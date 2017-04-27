70-year-old man with dementia missing from Austin

A 70-year-old man with dementia went missing Thursday from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Narcizo Polanco was last seen in the 5500 block of West Kammerling, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a black and blue coat with a hoodie, black pants and cowboy boots.

Polanco is diagnosed with dementia, but is able to give his name when asked, police said.

Polanco was described as a 5-foot-3, 150-pound, white Hispanic man with a light complexion, gray hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Polanco’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.