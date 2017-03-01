70-year-old woman missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a woman who went missing Tuesday from the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood who may be in need of medical assistance.

Hattie Allen, 70, was last seen near 4700 S. Marshfield Ave., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Allen is described as a 5-foot-9, 120-pound black woman with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was wearing a white hat, black floral dress, green blazer, long white socks and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.