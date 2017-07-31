70-year-old woman with depression missing from Uptown

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old woman who went missing Monday from the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

Nella Sher was last seen in the area of Thorek Hospital, 850 W. Irving Park Rd., according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Sher, who suffers from depression, was described as a 5-foot-2, 180-pound, white woman with a light complexion, brown eyes and blonde hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.