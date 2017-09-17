Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash late Saturday in northwest suburban McHenry.

Someone called 911 at 11:48 p.m. to report the single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Lily Lake Road in unincorporated McHenry, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Authorities found two males dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. One of the males had been ejected, and the other was extricated from the vehicle. Their names were not released Sunday afternoon.

A third victim, another male, was taken to a hospital where his condition stabilized, according to the coroner’s office.