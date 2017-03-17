71-year-old woman injured when car slams into Batavia bank

A 71-year-old woman was injured when she drove a car into a bank in west suburban Batavia on Thursday afternoon.

Nine firefighters worked to extricate her from the vehicle after it hit the outside column of the entrance to a PNC Bank branch at 825 N. Randall Road about 5:30 p.m., according to the Batavia Fire Department.

She was taken to Delnor-Community Hospital in Geneva and was expected to survive.

The car sustained heavy front-end damage, fire officials said. No one else was inside.

Batavia police are investigating.