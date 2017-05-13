72-year-old motorcyclist killed in Elgin crash

A 72-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin, according to authorities.

Emergency crews responded at 2:47 p.m. to Summit Street and Shady Oaks Drive for a report of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to a statement from Elgin police.

A vehicle driven south on Shady Oaks Drive by a 52-year-old Glendale Heights man failed to yield to the motorcyclist as he drove west on Summit Street, police said.

Edward Kaneshiro, 72, of Elgin, lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the Glendale Heights man was not injured.

Kaneshiro was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead at 4:02 p.m., authorities said.

The crash was under investigation by the Elgin Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Anyone with information was asked to call (847) 289-2660.