73-year-old man killed in rollover crash near Joliet

A 73-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night near southwest suburban Joliet.

James C. Chestnut was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Spark north on U.S. Route 52 at Cedar Road in Manhattan Township about 8:45 p.m. when the car went off the road to the right, jumped an embankment and turned over, according to Illinois State Police.

Chestnut, a Joliet resident, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died, police said.