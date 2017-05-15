73-year-old man reported missing from South Austin

Limar Russell, 73, left his home Saturday in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard and has not returned. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing from the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Limar Russell left his home Saturday in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard and has not returned, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may not be able to find his way home.

Russell is described as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes, black/gray hair and eczema on the left side of his neck, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, and army green coat, a powder blue t-shirt, black pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8200.