73-year-old man reported missing, last seen in Chatham

A 73-year-old man with asthma was reported missing Thursday after he was last seen in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

John Williams was last seen Tuesday in the 8800 block of Calumet Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was driving a dark blue, 2001 Pontiac Grand Am with temporary license plates.

Williams was described as a 5-foot-5, 190-pound black man with brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.