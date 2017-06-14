73-year-old woman with dementia reported missing from Braidwood

Police in Braidwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old woman missing since Sunday night in the southwest suburb.

Kim “Kay” Gray, who speaks English, was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Smallmouth Lane, according to Braidwood police.

She has dementia and may be confused, police said.

Gray is described as a 130-pound woman, standing 5-foot-1, police said.

The search for Gray will resume about 9 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Volunteers are asked to report to the city hall council chambers. In addition to volunteers, police are asking for boats and all-terrain vehicles to assist in the search.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (815) 458-2341.