74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Chatham

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Wednesday from the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Jihad Bahadiddin was last seen at 3 p.m. in the 600 block of 88th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Bahadiddin is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound black man with a light complexion, brown eyes, a full black and gray beard, gray hair and balding on top, police said. He was last seen wearing a black goose down jacket, blue jeans with paint on them, light brown Timberland boots and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.