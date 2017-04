74-year-old woman dies following November crash in Schaumburg

A 74-year-old woman died last week following a November crash in Schaumburg.

Barbara Campisi, who lived in Elgin, was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Nov. 28, 2016, Campisi was involved in a motor vehicle crash about 10:55 a.m. near Frontage and Irving Park roads in Schaumburg, according to Schaumburg police.

A man in his 30s involved in the crash was cited for disobeying a traffic control signal, police said.