75-year-old man dies when car crashes into vehicle in garage

A 75-year-old man died Thursday when his car crashed into another vehicle that was parked in a garage near west suburban Aurora.

Lloyd Manning was driving his Toyota Camry east on Molitor Road in unincorporated Aurora Township when it inexplicably left the roadway and crashed into a Chevrolet Impala that was parked inside an open garage, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Manning was the only occupant in the Camry, which only struck the parked Impala inside the garage and not the building, police said.

Manning was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He may have suffered an unknown medical emergency prior to the crash.