75-year-old man drowned in pool at Northwest Side XSport Fitness

A 75-year-old man drowned in the pool of a Northwest Side XSport Fitness Sunday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was swimming at the gym’s pool in the 2300 block of West Logan Boulevard when he suffered a cardiac arrest, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Saints Mary and Eizabeth Medical Center, where he died at 7:04 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity had not been released Monday evening.

An autopsy performed Monday found the man died of drowning, with hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.