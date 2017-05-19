75-year-old woman battered during home invasion in Irving Park

A 75-year-old woman was critically injured during a home invasion Friday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

She sustained “numerous blows” to her head and face about 1:15 p.m. by someone who entered her home in the 4100 block of North Avers, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

A suspect was described as a tall, Hispanic male, who was wearing glasses and a red cap, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.