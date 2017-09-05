75-year-old woman missing from Marquette Park

A 75-year-old woman with dementia has been missing since Monday evening from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Bettye Jackson was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South California, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Jackson is described as a 5-foot-8, 165-pound black woman with brown eyes, red hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was wearing a blue stocking hat, a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8385.