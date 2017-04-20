76-year-old woman dies after crash in Chicago Lawn

A 76-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a crash in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 61st Street and South Kedzie Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The victim, Maria Luisa Farfan De Guzman of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the medical examiner’s office said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.