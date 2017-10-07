76-year-old woman fatally struck by SUV in Kenwood

A 76-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV Saturday evening in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

Xiang He was crossing the street near the crosswalk in the 1400 block of East 47th Street at 5:14 p.m. when she was struck by an SUV, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He, of the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died at 7:03 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

The male driver of the SUV was cited for failure to take due care to avoid a pedestrian in the roadway, police aid.