76-year-old woman with dementia missing from Belmont Cragin

Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Monday from the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Belia Arrington was last seen about 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Lawler, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing black Skechers shoes.

Arrington was described as a 5-foot-2, 123-pound Hispanic woman with an olive complexion, brown eyes and gray hair, police said. She is known to frequent the area of 24th and Hamlin, police said.

Anyone with information on Arrington’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.