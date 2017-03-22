77-year-old man killed in crash near Grayslake

A 77-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash near north suburban Grayslake on Wednesday afternoon.

About 2:45 p.m., a Chrysler minivan was going east on Peterson Road when it made a left turn onto Behm Lane and was hit on the passenger side by a GMC pickup truck going west, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The 77-year-old man, who was in the front passenger seat of the Chrysler, died at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, sheriff’s police said. The Grayslake resident’s name has not been released.

The 74-year-old Grayslake woman driving the Chrysler and 45-year-old Wauconda man at the wheel of the GMC were taken to the same hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

One of the vehicles in the crash also hit the front end of Honda Civic driven by an 85-year-old woman, police said. She wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.