77-year-old man killed in Melrose Park crash identified

An elderly man who was killed in a crash near three weeks ago in west suburban Melrose Park has been identified.

Ronald Charles Sides, 77, was driving at Division Street and 9th Avenue in Melrose Park about 12:30 p.m. on May 26 when he suffered a medical emergency, crossed the median and struck another vehicle head-on, said Andrew Mack, a spokesman for the village of Melrose Park.

Sides, an Oak Park resident, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 2:58 p.m. the same day, according to Mack and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries in a motor vehicle collision, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The other driver was also taken to Loyola in good condition, Mack said.