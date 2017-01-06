77-year-old man killed in Melrose Park crash

An elderly man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in west suburban Melrose Park.

The man was driving at Division Street and 9th Avenue in Melrose Park about 12:30 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency, crossed the median and struck another vehicle head-on, said Andrew Mack, a spokesman for the village of Melrose Park.

The 77-year-old man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to Mack and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries in a motor vehicle collision, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The other driver was also taken to Loyola in good condition, Mack said.