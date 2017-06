77-year-old man shot, critically wounded in West Englewood

A 77-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Thursday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:45 p.m., he was standing in the 6800 block of South Hermitage when a group of males in a light-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.