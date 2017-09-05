77-year-old man with dementia missing from Englewood

Police are looking for a 77-year-old man with dementia who went missing Tuesday from the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Louis Williams was last seen leaving his home in the 6600 block of South May Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was driving a red, four-door 2010 Buick LaCrosse with the Illinois license plate of YYD180.

Williams was wearing a blue Cubs baseball cap, a navy blue family reunion T-shirt, blue overalls, a blue denim jacket and black shoes, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 200-pound African-American man with a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes, and gray or black hair, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.