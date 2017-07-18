78-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Avondale

A 78-year-old man was reported missing by police Tuesday night from the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Miguel Petryszyn was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday and was reported missing from the 2900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Petryszyn has been diagnosed with dementia and may not be able to return home on his own, police said. He was described as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound white man with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call (312) 744-8266.