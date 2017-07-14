78-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Alsip

Police have issued an endangered missing person alert for an elderly southwest suburban man who suffers from dementia and has not been for more than 24 hours.

John Patrick Flynn, 78, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Thurdsay at his home in the 3700 block of West 199th Street in Alsip, according to Alsip police.

Flynn suffers from dementia, and may be driving a black 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana license plate Ad8205, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-6, 175-pound white man with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Alsip police at (708) 385-6902.