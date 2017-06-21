78-year-old woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lansing

A 78-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night outside a senior center in south suburban Lansing.

The woman arrived at the Buford Walker Senior Center at 17725 Arcadia Ave. about 10:30 p.m., according to Lansing police. She got out of her tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate Q945227 and was approached by three males in the parking lot.

One of the males pointed a firearm at her and demanded the keys to her car, police said. She handed the keys over, and the males got in the car and drove off.

Detectives found the car in Harvey, where they saw it parked on the road with the three suspects inside, police said. As the officers approached, the suspects drove off again and got away.

The woman was not injured, but was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (708) 895-7150.