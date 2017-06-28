79-year-old man who suffers from dementia missing from Jefferson Park

Police are looking for a 79-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who went missing Tuesday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Richard Griffin was last seen about 5:40 a.m. near Melvina and Sunnyside avenues, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a blue jogging jacket, red shirt with a White Sox logo, gym shoes with a blue bottom, and black shorts over a pair of red and black, checkered pants.

Griffin was described as a 6-foot-2, 195-pound African-American man with a medium complexion, gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8200.