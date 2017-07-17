79-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Grand Boulevard

Police are searching for a 79-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Saturday afternoon in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

John B. Pryor was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of 41st Street and Indiana Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Pryor is described as a 5-foot-11, 210-pound black man with a missing left arm, bald head and brown eyes, police said.

He is known to frequent the area of 43rd Street and Calumet Avenue, as well as the area surrounding the 47th Street Green Line Station and a McDonald’s restaurant at 144 S. Wabash Ave., police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.