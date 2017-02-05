8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting

Police arrested six women and two men Friday for advertising sexual acts on the Internet in and around west suburban Naperville.

The Naperville Police Department Special Operations Group conducted a prostitution operation on April 28, Commander Louis Cammiso said in a statement.

Undercover officers arranged meetings with the eight people involved and made an agreement for a sex act in exchange for money, Cammiso said.

The following people were then taken into custody:

Brittany C. White, 31, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution and possession of a controlled substance;

Selena Marie Dobbins, 19, of Streamwood, was charged withprostitution;

Tiara Wilson, 25, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution;

Marlisha Lapeese High, 33, of Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution;

Cristeon Eric Bond Jones, 25, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a controlled substance;

Nomi Rane Ferro, 25, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution;

Aletrice T. Goiuns, 23, of Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution; and

Bianca Edwina Morris, 35, of Chicago, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.

Anyone with further information about the crimes is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.