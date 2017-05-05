8 Cook County detainees charged with setting uniforms on fire

Eight detainees have been charged with lighting their uniforms on fire last month at the Cook County Jail.

The men were in Division 9, the jail’s super maximum security division, in a tier designated for “problematic detainees who engage in sexual misconduct,” according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Detainees in that division are given specially designed jumpsuits, which they tried to destroy on the evening of April 15 by using a microwave to ignite a wick and set the uniforms on fire, the sheriff’s office said. Smoke then billowed out into the living unit.

Aggravated arson charges were filed against the following:

Ramon Pendleton, 20, who has been held on an attempted murder charge since January 2016;

Andrew Boone, 25, who has been held on a murder charge cince December 2015;

Eric Brown, 24, who has been held on a murder charge since March 2013;

Jalen Hibbler, 18, who has been held on murder charge since November 2016;

Kiarunn Bailey, 19, who has been held on a murder charge since August 2014;

Marques Ross, 21, who has been held on an attempted murder charge since July 2014;

Sam Robinson, 22, who has been held on an aggravated robbery charge since January 2016; and

Davead McIntyre, 24, who has been held on an armed habitual criminal charge since February 2016.

Pendleton was also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, the sheriff’s office said. He, Boone, Brown and Hibbler were expected to appear in bond court Friday. Bailey, Ross, Robinson and McIntyre were scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

Two correctional officers were taken to a hospital for smoke exposure, and two others were taken to a hospital for injuries suffered while securing the tier, according to the sheriff’s office.