8 teens charged in fight at Fox Valley Mall

Eight teenagers are facing misdemeanor charges after a fight broke out at the Fox Valley Mall on Monday evening in west suburban Aurora, temporarily shutting down the shopping center.

And police are investigating whether the brawl was connected to a series of similar events across the country on Monday, possibly spurred by social media post.

Mall security saw a large group of teenagers gathering in the food court in the mall at Commons Drive and New York Street about 6:30 p.m. and called police.

Several officers and a sergeant responded, and told the teens to disperse, according to Aurora police. The teens disregarded the directive and a large fight broke out, followed by several smaller altercations.

While trying to break up the fight, the sergeant and a mall security officer were battered, police said. The disturbance escalated as the crowd refused to obey police and security personnel orders, and some of the teens threw drinks and other items.

The mall was evacuated and closed for about an hour while about 75 officers brought the situation under control, police said. No one was injured.

“Aurora Police continue to investigate what role social media may have played in organizing the disturbance and what connection the disturbance may have to other similar incidents that were reported in several cities across the nation,” according to the statement.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with battery and resisting police; and a 15-year-old girl was charged with resisting police and disorderly conduct, a statement from police said. Charged with battery were a 13-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy; while two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were with obstructing police, according to police.

All of the charges are misdemeanors, though they could be enhanced to felonies.

Police said they are working closely with mall security to assure safety, including extra patrols, in the immediate future.

The motive behind the disturbance is not yet known. Anyone with information should call police at (630) 256-5500 or crime stoppers at (630) 892-1000.